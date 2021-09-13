Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE BGH traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.20. 44,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,241. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

