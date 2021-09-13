Hertz Network (HTZ) Market Cap Reaches $828,328.16

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $828,328.16 and approximately $264,673.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00079313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00123190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00175186 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,234.43 or 1.00481796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.43 or 0.07169277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.89 or 0.00928272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.