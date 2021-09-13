$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.08. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $6.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPB traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.53. 601,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.88. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

