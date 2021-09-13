SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $720,134.36 and approximately $672.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000177 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

