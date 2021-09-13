Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $86.90. 425,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,056. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 350,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 25.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

