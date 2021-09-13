Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.30). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pluristem Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 186,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,601. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

