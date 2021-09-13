Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,490 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $96,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 648.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in AbbVie by 11.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 424,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,899,000 after acquiring an additional 42,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 132,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,989. The company has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

