Amon (AMN) Price Down 21% Over Last Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Amon has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $2,386.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00151501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

