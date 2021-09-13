Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 40.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,049. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

