Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 40.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,049. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.