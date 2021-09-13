$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to post $29.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $28.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $118.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $94,892.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

