$61.70 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post $61.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $65.02 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $49.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $245.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.30 million to $257.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $282.18 million, with estimates ranging from $277.49 million to $289.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,523. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $276.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.50.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

