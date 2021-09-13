Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.00.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of Beazley stock remained flat at $$5.37 during trading on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.