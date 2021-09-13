Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.80. 38,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. Sealed Air has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.