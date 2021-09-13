Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,292. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

