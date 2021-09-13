Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.27

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.27 and last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 31293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,183,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,107.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,390 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,270. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,158,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after acquiring an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

