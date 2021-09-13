Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce $387.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.68 million. Seagen reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $151.03. 13,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,653. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

