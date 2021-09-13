Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce sales of $283.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.02 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $70.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 303.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $879.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.23 million to $899.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $4.80 on Wednesday, hitting $81.23. 10,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

