$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.66. 24,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,124,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,014,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

