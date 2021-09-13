Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to post sales of $12.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $49.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.75 million, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 105.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 137.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XGN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,517. The stock has a market cap of $212.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

