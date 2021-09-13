Oddz (ODDZ) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $507,868.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00078392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00123421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00174892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,884.25 or 0.99983646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.37 or 0.07166984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.69 or 0.00930452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ODDZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.