JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $158.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

