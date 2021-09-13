Genaro Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.88 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $3.88 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00151666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00043046 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

