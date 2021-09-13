CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after buying an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 244,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

