Bessemer Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $12.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.22. 121,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $392.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

