$12.74 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report sales of $12.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.29 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $13.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $51.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.05 million, with estimates ranging from $52.25 million to $57.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

MRCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 1,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $236.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

