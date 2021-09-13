Donut Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Donut has a market cap of $1.30 million and $4,736.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00079797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00122191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00175135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,831.43 or 0.99936504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.47 or 0.07158881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.36 or 0.00925900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

