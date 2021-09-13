Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report $30.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.97 million and the lowest is $30.08 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $31.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $127.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $129.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $132.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $19.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

