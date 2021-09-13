Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Hits Market Capitalization of $475,678.26 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $7.25 or 0.00016150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $475,678.26 and $7,794.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00122385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00174727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.11 or 0.99745201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.20 or 0.07146402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00925067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

