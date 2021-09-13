$387.06 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report $387.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.65 million. Seagen posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,772 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Seagen by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.03. 13,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.42. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.