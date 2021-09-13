-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.46. 78,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,885. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1,024.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 59,766 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,274.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

