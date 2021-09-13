Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.43) and the highest is ($0.47). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of SPR traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,942. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

