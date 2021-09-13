Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $993.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce $993.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $970.43 million to $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $806.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. 56,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

