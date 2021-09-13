Nebulas (NAS) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $25.58 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00368681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00152310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,367,416 coins and its circulating supply is 59,851,618 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

