Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $240.39. The stock had a trading volume of 84,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

