Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $2.84 on Monday, reaching $334.79. 158,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.87.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

