Zacks: Brokerages Expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.12). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Embraer’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8,320.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,614 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 125.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 72.1% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,696,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. 54,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

