Kymera Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,199 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,036% compared to the typical volume of 102 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,030,793.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

KYMR stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,767. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

