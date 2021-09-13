Public Storage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,756% compared to the average volume of 454 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $322.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,699. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.82. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $332.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $77,857,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $81,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.