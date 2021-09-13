Investors Purchase High Volume of TCR2 Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,063 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,326% compared to the typical volume of 285 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCRR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $18.41. 8,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,493. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

