-$1.23 EPS Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.51). REGENXBIO posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 634.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($4.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($4.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after purchasing an additional 899,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 773,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 235,216 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded up $9.46 on Monday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 115,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

