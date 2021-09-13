Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $29.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,867.73. 35,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,749.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,456.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

