PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.2% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after purchasing an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,855,000 after acquiring an additional 89,538 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

