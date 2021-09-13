InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.
IFRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
InflaRx stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,948. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InflaRx Company Profile
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
