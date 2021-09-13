InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

IFRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

InflaRx stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,948. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.46.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

