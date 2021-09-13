Stellar Market Capitalization Achieves $7.52 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $7.52 billion and approximately $735.89 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00079170 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00080477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00118273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00122031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00173642 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.52 or 0.00573445 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,804 coins and its circulating supply is 23,689,964,059 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.