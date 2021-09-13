Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives $62.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE KL traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. 102,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,752. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 57.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

