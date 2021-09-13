Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMICY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. 12,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2236 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

