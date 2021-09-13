XML Financial LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 134,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,674,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $20.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,838.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,707.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,416.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

