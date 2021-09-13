Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.59

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 6080019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

Several brokerages have commented on BTE. Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1.19.

In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$859,012.65. Also, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08. Insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $106,920 over the last three months.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

