Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 3,568 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,962,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,398,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,362,000 after buying an additional 601,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,155. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

