Tower Bridge Advisors Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $12,682,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 16.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $254.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

